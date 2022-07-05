Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 210,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $63,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,156,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock opened at $231.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.54 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.20%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $275.00 to $253.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

