Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Price Target Cut to €65.00

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €89.00 ($92.71) to €65.00 ($67.71) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Amundi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amundi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.70.

Get Amundi alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMDUF remained flat at $$49.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.46. Amundi has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $90.53.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.