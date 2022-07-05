Analysts Set Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target at $6.89

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVAH shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of AVAH opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.21. Aveanna Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35.

In related news, CFO David Afshar purchased 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $34,422.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,006.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven E. Rodgers purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 90,136 shares of company stock worth $259,733. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,325,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,779 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 234,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

