Analysts Set Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) PT at $34.80

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHUY. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,438,000 after buying an additional 73,665 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,060,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,646,000 after purchasing an additional 20,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,491,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 853,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,042,000 after purchasing an additional 78,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chuy’s stock opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average of $25.60. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $38.08. The company has a market capitalization of $392.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.79.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chuy’s (Get Rating)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.