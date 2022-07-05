Analyzing Cresco Labs (CRLBF) and Its Rivals

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Cresco Labs to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cresco Labs and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresco Labs 0 0 7 0 3.00 Cresco Labs Competitors 155 496 613 28 2.40

Cresco Labs currently has a consensus price target of $15.58, suggesting a potential upside of 498.21%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 121.48%. Given Cresco Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cresco Labs is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cresco Labs and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cresco Labs $821.68 million -$319.60 million -2.19 Cresco Labs Competitors $250.62 million -$63.09 million -7.72

Cresco Labs has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Cresco Labs is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Cresco Labs and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresco Labs -37.03% -1.46% -0.69% Cresco Labs Competitors 1,045.87% -157.08% 150.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Cresco Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Cresco Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections, fruit-forward gummies, hard sweets, and taffy under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. In addition, the company offers cannabis-infused edibles under the Sunnyside brand. As of January 27, 2022, it owned and operated 48 dispensaries. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

