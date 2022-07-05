Analyzing Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) and First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) and First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Webster Financial pays out 51.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Merchants pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Merchants has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

This table compares Webster Financial and First Merchants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webster Financial 19.35% 11.74% 1.22% First Merchants 36.71% 10.79% 1.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Webster Financial and First Merchants’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webster Financial $1.27 billion 6.05 $408.86 million $3.10 13.76 First Merchants $555.96 million 3.88 $205.53 million $3.81 9.52

Webster Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Merchants. First Merchants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Webster Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.0% of Webster Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of First Merchants shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Webster Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of First Merchants shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Webster Financial has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Merchants has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Webster Financial and First Merchants, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Webster Financial 0 3 2 1 2.67 First Merchants 0 0 3 0 3.00

Webster Financial presently has a consensus price target of $62.33, indicating a potential upside of 46.08%. First Merchants has a consensus price target of $47.33, indicating a potential upside of 30.47%. Given Webster Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than First Merchants.

Summary

Webster Financial beats First Merchants on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Webster Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services; commercial and industrial lending and leasing, commercial real estate lending, equipment financing, and asset-based lending, as well as treasury and payment services; wealth management solutions to business owners, operators, and consumers; and trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and commuter services that are distributed directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, consultants, and financial advisors. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines, secured and unsecured loans, and credit cards to consumers. The company also offers online and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 130 banking centers and 251 ATMs. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

First Merchants Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services. It operates 109 banking locations in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan counties. The company also offers its services through electronic and mobile delivery channels. First Merchants Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

