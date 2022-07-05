Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) PT Lowered to €50.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €55.00 ($57.29) to €50.00 ($52.08) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($61.46) to €58.00 ($60.42) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($86.46) to €72.00 ($75.00) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($56.25) to €52.00 ($54.17) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($62.50) to €65.00 ($67.71) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.66.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

NYSE:BUD traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.98. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $50.59 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $958,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 638 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 868.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,639 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.