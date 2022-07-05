Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) PT Lowered to €50.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €55.00 ($57.29) to €50.00 ($52.08) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($61.46) to €58.00 ($60.42) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($86.46) to €72.00 ($75.00) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($56.25) to €52.00 ($54.17) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($62.50) to €65.00 ($67.71) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.66.
NYSE:BUD traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.98. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $50.59 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $958,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 638 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 868.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,639 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.