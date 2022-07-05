ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Ownership Capital B.V.

Ownership Capital B.V. lessened its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,396,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38,317 shares during the period. ANSYS makes up 5.9% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ownership Capital B.V. owned 1.60% of ANSYS worth $443,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,302,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,069,567,000 after purchasing an additional 209,554 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,731,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 151.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,852,000 after purchasing an additional 153,416 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,031,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,559,000 after purchasing an additional 135,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.00. 1,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,090. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.92 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

