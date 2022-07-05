Anyswap (ANY) Market Capitalization Achieves $77.16 Million

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 5th. Anyswap has a total market cap of $77.16 million and $608,062.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for $4.14 or 0.00020320 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

