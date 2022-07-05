Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the May 31st total of 2,410,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.38. 3,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,786. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. AON has a twelve month low of $223.19 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AON will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.98.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of AON by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

