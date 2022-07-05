API3 Market Capitalization Tops $79.60 Million (API3)

API3 (API3) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for about $2.16 or 0.00010680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, API3 has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a total market cap of $79.60 million and $55.81 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About API3

API3 is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 110,978,134 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official website is api3.org . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

