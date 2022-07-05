Apollon Limassol Price Tops $0.87 on Exchanges (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00004490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $287,248.32 and $111,880.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00086744 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000581 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00016998 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.92 or 0.00272380 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00046871 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00009128 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

