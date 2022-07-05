Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $200.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AAPL has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an average rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $185.64.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $138.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in Apple by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.