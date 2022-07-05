Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Short Interest Down 19.1% in June

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 6,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:ABR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,519. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 41.40, a quick ratio of 41.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $84.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.84 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.36%.

In related news, Director Melvin F. Lazar bought 2,500 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 227,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 37.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

