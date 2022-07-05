Aries Wealth Management Acquires 51,602 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 976.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,602 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 3.2% of Aries Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

DVY opened at $119.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.69. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $111.53 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

