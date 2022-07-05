Aries Wealth Management Invests $10.24 Million in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,239,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 4.4% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 220.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 294,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,567,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,171,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $102.34 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.89.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.