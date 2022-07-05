Aries Wealth Management Invests $4.51 Million in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 77,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,000. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Aries Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,019,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,173,000 after purchasing an additional 99,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,378,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,947,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 878,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,782,000 after purchasing an additional 110,369 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 619,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,609,000 after purchasing an additional 159,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 617,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CMF opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $55.31 and a twelve month high of $63.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average is $58.59.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

