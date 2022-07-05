Aries Wealth Management Makes New $4.60 Million Investment in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 98,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,000. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Aries Wealth Management owned approximately 0.41% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC now owns 101,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 589,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 65,315 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.79. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $53.62.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

