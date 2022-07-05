Aries Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 20,349 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,523,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,204,000 after acquiring an additional 342,737 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,163,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,423,000 after acquiring an additional 321,887 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 958,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,824,000 after acquiring an additional 295,851 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,072,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,711,000.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $84.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.81. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $117.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

