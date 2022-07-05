Aries Wealth Management Sells 10,228 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Aries Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 10,228 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $123.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.52.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

