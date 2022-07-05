Aries Wealth Management Takes $768,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $139,544,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at $24,658,394.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

About Charles Schwab (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.