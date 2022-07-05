Aries Wealth Management Takes Position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 95,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period.

Shares of PSR stock opened at $97.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.84. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $91.35 and a 1-year high of $120.85.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

