ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,872,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of ARKW stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.63. The stock had a trading volume of 72,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,711. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.10. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $162.04.

