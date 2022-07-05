ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Short Interest Up 28.6% in June

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ASA opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $14.58 and a 52-week high of $23.79.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.