Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Up 2.1%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.26 and last traded at $18.26. 5,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,170,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASAN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,088,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $122,926.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,786 shares of company stock worth $316,462. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

