Assemble Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $746,435.00 (ASM)

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 5th. Assemble Protocol has a market cap of $22.98 million and $746,435.00 worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Assemble Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,367.09 or 0.99973864 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00009493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002506 BTC.

About Assemble Protocol

Assemble Protocol (CRYPTO:ASM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,155,579,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

