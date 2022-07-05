Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 65,950 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 106.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,950 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.19% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $87,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.04.

Shares of ORLY opened at $636.08 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $748.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $621.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $659.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

