Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 2,434.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 395,385 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $71,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AVY. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $164.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.38.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

About Avery Dennison (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.