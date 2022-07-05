Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $68.51 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 434.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,049 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,460 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.11% of Palo Alto Networks worth $68,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 899 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,131 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 31,224 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $508.25 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $358.37 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $503.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.39.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 707,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,705,537.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,789 shares of company stock worth $420,096,261 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PANW. UBS Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.56.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

