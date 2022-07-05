Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 11,807.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 544,308 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.21% of FedEx worth $127,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.10.

FDX stock opened at $223.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.17 and a 200-day moving average of $226.35. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $302.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

