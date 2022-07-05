Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 1,864.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 508,537 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.97% of Masimo worth $77,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Masimo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Masimo by 511.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Masimo by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 1st quarter worth $1,314,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Masimo by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $135.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.98. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $112.07 and a twelve month high of $305.21.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MASI. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.60.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

