Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 494,969 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,797,817 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 494,969 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for 0.6% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.33% of SEA worth $215,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,869,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,984,223,000 after buying an additional 3,343,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,171,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SEA by 301.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,041 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $315,053,000 after buying an additional 1,975,207 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in SEA by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,922,045,000 after buying an additional 1,560,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,612 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $571,269,000 after buying an additional 986,765 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

SE stock opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $54.06 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.05.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.67.

SEA Profile (Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.