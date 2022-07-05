Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 2.7% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 45,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 86,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 59,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 34,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $80.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.26 billion, a PE ratio of 108.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

