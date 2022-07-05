Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,900 to GBX 1,850. The stock traded as low as $18.13 and last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 33547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

Several other research firms have also commented on ASBFY. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Associated British Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,275.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 2.55%.

Associated British Foods Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

