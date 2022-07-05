Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AIZ. Piper Sandler lowered Assurant from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.48.

AIZ opened at $175.00 on Friday. Assurant has a twelve month low of $144.18 and a twelve month high of $194.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.77 and a 200-day moving average of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 2.0% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Assurant by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Assurant by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

