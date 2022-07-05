Audius Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.80 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Audius has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $238.02 million and approximately $11.80 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,881.67 or 1.00022661 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00009729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,110,142,308 coins and its circulating supply is 725,865,017 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official website is audius.co . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

