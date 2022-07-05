Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Shares Gap Down to $72.69

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.69, but opened at $68.95. Autoliv shares last traded at $69.34, with a volume of 2,139 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.84). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Autoliv by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 13.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 22,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 7.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

