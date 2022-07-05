Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Buys 260 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RZV traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.17. 752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,634. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.15 and a 52-week high of $105.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.36.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

