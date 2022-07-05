Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises 5.3% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $15,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,678. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.38. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $74.85 and a one year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

