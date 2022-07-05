Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Invests $2.34 Million in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 73,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 29,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 310,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 58,293 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $841,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 808,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,843,000 after purchasing an additional 322,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 293,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 188,955 shares in the last quarter.

FXI traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.34. 1,781,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,022,035. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.55. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $45.56.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

