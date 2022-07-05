Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 64,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,000. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 92,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period.

KIE traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $37.25. 39,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,482. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $42.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.84.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

