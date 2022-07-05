Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Sells 2,050 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 target price on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.54.

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.85. The company had a trading volume of 31,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,037. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.28.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

