Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Sells 306 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,880.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,572. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.16 and its 200 day moving average is $257.53. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $208.10 and a one year high of $306.64.

