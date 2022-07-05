Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Sells 360 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of XHB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.27. The company had a trading volume of 228,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,750,399. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $86.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.22 and its 200-day moving average is $67.23.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

