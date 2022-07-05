Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Trims Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,679 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. owned 0.08% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,618,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,970 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 329.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 608,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after acquiring an additional 466,863 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,223,000 after acquiring an additional 273,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,077,000. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,297,000.

BUG traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $25.66. 2,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,261. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average is $28.69. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.

