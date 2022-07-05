Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

NYSE AZRE opened at $11.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $565.98 million, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. Azure Power Global has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 41.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,258,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $805,096,000 after buying an additional 9,999,691 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 47.4% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 13,759,647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,469 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,592,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,139,000 after purchasing an additional 73,694 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 36.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,056,153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,516,000 after purchasing an additional 546,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 41.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 230,882 shares in the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

