B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.20

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.20 and last traded at C$4.22, with a volume of 1106315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.48.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTO. Scotiabank raised their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cormark raised their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.64.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.18. The firm has a market cap of C$4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$463.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$440.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

In related news, Senior Officer Dennis Stansbury sold 40,705 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.71, for a total value of C$232,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,180,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,158,919.16. Also, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 50,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$261,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$676,209.24. Insiders sold 395,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,512 in the last 90 days.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

