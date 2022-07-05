Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $194.99 Million Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,050,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,687 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 5.31% of Duolingo worth $194,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

DUOL stock traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,821. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.01. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $204.99.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 25,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $2,625,060.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,311.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 22,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.64 per share, with a total value of $1,973,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,184,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,248,374.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 249,844 shares of company stock valued at $20,362,961 and have sold 105,647 shares valued at $10,429,152. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUOL. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Duolingo from $95.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp raised Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Duolingo to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

