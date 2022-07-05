Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,302 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,109,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,747,000 after buying an additional 58,665 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 31,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 43,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.58. The company had a trading volume of 390,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,043,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $246.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.70.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.