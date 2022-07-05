Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 428,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,304 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 41,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $5,435,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 259,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

BAC opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $254.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

